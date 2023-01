WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Maysville teenager received minor injuries following an accident Thursday morning in DeKalb County one mile west of Maysville.

Eighteen-year-old Hunter Smidt was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Smidt was driving eastbound on Highway 6 when the pickup he was driving traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a fence and a ditch.

The vehicle was demolished and the report noted he was using a seat belt.

