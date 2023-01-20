Audio: Republican and Democratic Leaders comment on sports betting

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – One issue that Governor Mike Parson did NOT mention in Wednesday’s State of the State Address is sports betting. It fell just short of passage last year. Cindy O’Laughlin, Republican leader in the Missouri Senate, is not a fan, but thinks it’ll pass this year:

“I’m not a gambling advocate, so I’m not supportive of that. But I would like to see the issue once and for all, you know, addressed and taken care of, because we’ve been tied up with that for about five years. And so…you know, there’s a lot of people in favor of it, my sons — for which they’re in trouble (laughs).”

Several lawmakers on both sides of the aisle think this could be the year it finally passes. That includes Richard Brown, Assistant Democratic Leader in the Missouri House:

The passage of sports betting in Missouri will likely be tied to the legalization of video lottery terminals in the state as well. The primary gaming bill in the Missouri Senate this year would legalize both.

