Audio: Missouri Senators discuss potential Red Flag Law legislation

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Following the rise in school shootings across the U.S., in addition to the one in St. Louis last year, some Missouri lawmakers are wondering if more should be done.

Democratic Senator John Rizzo of Independence says that the governor’s State of the State speech on public safety was a good start, but.

A Red Flag Law is seen by some as a gun violence prevention law that allows a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from someone who is believed to be a danger to others or themselves.

Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden of Columbia says there’s no chance of it passing the GOP-controlled House or Senate.

Refusal to comply with the red flag order is punishable as a criminal offense.

Related