Missouri State Highway Patrol announces trooper Jared Thompson promoted to corporal

Trooper Jared J. Thompson
The commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol troop in northwest Missouri has announced a promotion of an area trooper.

Trooper Jared J. Thompson
Trooper Jared Thompson to be promoted to corporal

According to Captain Shawn Skoglund, Trooper Jared Thompson will be promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor for the counties of Caldwell and Clinton effective February 1st.

Trooper Thompson graduated from Cameron R-1 High School and attended the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. Following graduation from the Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy in December 2015, Thompson began his trooper duties in Henry County.

