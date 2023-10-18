Mayor seeking applications to fill position on Chillicothe Planning & Zoning Commission

The Mayor of Chillicothe, Missouri, has opened the application process to fill a recent vacancy on the Chillicothe Planning & Zoning Commission. This opportunity has arisen to occupy a position with an expired term within the commission.

Individuals interested in participating in city development initiatives are encouraged to apply. Application forms are available at the City Clerk’s Office, located in City Hall at 715 Washington Street. Alternatively, potential applicants can access the necessary documents on the City’s website.

The commission convenes on the first Monday of each month in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

Applicants are advised to submit their completed forms by the deadline of October 25, 2023, at 10 a.m.