Two motorcyclist die in fatal crash involving tractor, motorcycle, and car in Saline County

Two people lost their lives in a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 65 near Arbor Road in Saline County, as confirmed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident, which occurred on October 17, 2023, at around 4:35 p.m., involved a 2018 Kubota tractor, a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle, and a 2003 Chevrolet Impala. According to the highway patrol’s report, the sequence of the crash began when Anthony W. Bryson, 28, from Waverly, Missouri, was driving the tractor southbound on Highway 65 and attempting to make a left turn onto Arbor Road. At the same time, Dylan L. Giffen, 29, of Malta Bend, Missouri, was also southbound, riding the Kawasaki motorcycle. Giffen attempted to overtake the tractor and collided with its towed unit. The impact sent the motorcycle across the highway into the northbound lanes, leading to a head-on collision with the Chevrolet Impala, driven by Barbara M. Jarvis, 47, of Carrollton, Missouri.

Dylan L. Giffen and his passenger, Jaime E. Kelly, 41, of Waverly, Missouri, suffered fatal injuries. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by Waverly paramedic Tyler Jones. The use of helmets or other safety equipment by Giffen and Kelly is currently unknown. Barbara M. Jarvis, who was confirmed to be using a seat belt, survived the collision, though the extent of her injuries has not been disclosed.

Both Giffen and Kelly were transported to the Saline County Coroner’s office.

The Kawasaki motorcycle sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Diehm’s Tow, while the Chevrolet Impala, which incurred extensive damage, was towed by L and L of Carrollton. The Kubota tractor had minor damage and was driven from the crash site.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Major Crash Investigation Unit investigated the crash. They were assisted at the scene by other troopers and the Saline County Sheriff’s Department.

This incident marks the 67th fatality crash for Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop A this year.