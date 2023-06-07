Mark Your Calendar: Chillicothe gears up for an exciting Sliced Bread Day celebration

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Activities are planned in Chillicothe for Sliced Bread Day on July 8th.

The Greatest Breakfast Since Sliced Bread will be held at the Livingston County Veterans Association Building at 7 am. There will also be a 5K run/walk hosted by the Grand River Family YMCA at 8 am and a baby baker contest at the Silver Moon Plaza.

The Greatest Parade Since Sliced Bread will start at the Home of Sliced Bread on First Street at 10 am. The route will go north on Locust Street and end at the Silver Moon Plaza. The Sliced Bread Prince, Princess, Queen, and King will ride in the parade. Call 660-646-4071 for a free parade entry.

A Chill Zone will be at the Silver Moon Plaza. The Livingston County Library will have a program on the life of Laura Ingalls Wilder at 10:30, and children’s activities will be available at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library.

Free cookies can be made at the Cultural Corner Art Guild at 1 o’clock, and there will be a history exhibit there. There will also be Bread Olympics, a bread contest at the Grand River Museum, and the Slice of Home Concert at the Blackwater Restaurant at 7 pm.

Other activities on July 8th include an innovation fair at the Home of Sliced Bread and a farmers market on the Chillicothe Square.

More information on Sliced Bread Day can be found on the Sliced Bread Innovation Center website.

