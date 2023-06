Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department will hold Coffee with a Cop at Java and Hooch, on East 10th Street in Trenton.

Community members can take the opportunity to introduce themselves and talk with members of the Trenton Police Department. Residents may ask questions about the department, special programs, and law enforcement in general.

The event is scheduled for June 14th from 7 to 9 am.

