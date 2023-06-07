Obituary: Darrell Duane McCarty

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Darrell Duane McCarty, 63, a lifelong resident of Lineville, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. He had been a patient there since suffering a stroke on June 2.

Darrell was born on November 27, 1959, to parents James Duane McCarty and Verla Berniece (Gibson) McCarty. He was a 1978 graduate of Lineville High School.

Darrell was diagnosed with crippling arthritis at 16, while still in high school. He was a very good basketball player for his school team, but because of his diagnosis, was forced to quit playing. He worked several jobs, such as Modine Mfg in Trenton, MO, and a data processing center in Olathe, KS, but was always forced to give it up because of arthritis. Darrell lived a tortured life because of the pain he suffered.

Darrell is survived by his only brother, James Keith McCarty of Madrid, IA; niece, Michelle (James) Deardorff of Adel, IA; nephew, Aaron (Emily) McCarty of Madrid, IA. Darrell is also survived by several nieces & nephews, numerous aunts, uncles & cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Verla & father, James.

