Trenton woman injured after SUV overturns north of Trenton

A Trenton woman sustained minor injuries when a sports utility vehicle overturned one mile north of Trenton on Wednesday afternoon, June 7th.

Emergency medical services transported 29-year-old Sierra Deane to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

The SUV traveled north on Northwest 22nd Avenue before skidding off the east side of the road, striking a ditch, and overturning twice, coming to rest on its wheels.

The SUV was totaled and Deane was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash

Assistance was provided by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, Trenton Police Department, and Grundy County EMS.

