Man pleads guilty to Missouri Medicaid and pandemic loan fraud

A man from Missouri on Tuesday admitted fraudulently obtaining a $135,000 pandemic loan and defrauding the Missouri Medicaid program.

Deandre D. Horne, 32, of University City, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Sarah. E. Pitlyk to one count of health care fraud and one count of wire fraud.

Between July 6, 2017, and March 18, 2021, Horne, owner of Serenity Home Health Care CDS, fraudulently billed Missouri Medicaid for services that were not supported by valid timesheets or electronic visit verification (EVV) documents. EVV is a system in which personal care attendants electronically clock in and out by phone. Horne also created false EVV documentation to support bills, Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Reiter said during Tuesday’s plea hearing.

Horne admitted falsely claiming to be the personal care attendant for multiple Missouri Medicaid beneficiaries and billing for times when he was traveling elsewhere in the country or to foreign locations.

At sentencing, prosecutors will argue that the Missouri Medicaid program lost between $550,000 and $1.5 million due to Horne’s fraud.

In the other scheme, on July 15, 2020, Horne applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, which was intended to help small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Horne falsely claimed to be the sole owner of Budget Towing & Recovery LLC, inflated the number of employees and falsely claimed a monthly payroll of $40,000. He also falsely claimed that the money would be used to retain workers or pay business expenses. Horne received a $135,707 loan.

Horne is scheduled to be sentenced on May 22. The health care fraud charge carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both and the wire fraud charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. Horne will also be ordered to repay the money.

The case was investigated by the Missouri Attorney General’s office, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, the Department of Labor Office of Inspector General, and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Reiter is prosecuting the case.

