Man from Tina dies after experiencing medical issue, then crashing on County Road 166

The Highway Patrol reports a Tina man died after he experienced a medical issue, and the truck he drove ran off the road in Carroll County on Friday morning, January 20th.

Seventy-six-year-old Merl O’Neal was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic. His body was taken to the Bittiker Funeral Home of Carrollton.

The pickup traveled south on County Road 217 before the driver experienced a medical issue. The truck exited onto County Road 166 running off the left side of the road, became airborne, crossed County Road 217, and came to rest at Route T.

Minor damage was reported to the vehicle and the report indicated O’Neal did not wear a seat belt.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

