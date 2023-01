WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Local Emergency Planning Committee on January 17th voted to retain 2022 officer assignments for 2023.

The officers will continue to be Chairperson Phillip Ray, Vice Chairperson Ron Urton, Coordinator Glen Briggs, and Secretary Kelli Hillerman.

The committee approved Bill Brinton as a voting member. Brinton is a hazmat consultant.

