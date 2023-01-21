State Senator Rusty Black reviews State of the State Address

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

State Senator Rusty Black of Chillicothe reviewed January 18th’s State of the State Address in his legislative update on January 20th.

He said Governor Mike Parson highlighted some previous achievements. They included the extra session in October where the legislature passed the largest income tax cut in Missouri history as well as long-term extensions for critical agriculture tax credit programs. Parson also reported the state unemployment rate fell to 2.4%, which is the lowest recorded in state history.

Black noted the governor emphasized the importance of broadband infrastructure and the addition of $250 million for those concerns. Black called broadband infrastructure “a significant issue” for constituents of the 12th Senatorial District.

Parson addressed rural area roads, and education funding needs, investing $3 million in Apprenticeship Missouri to expand apprenticeship opportunities, and an 8.7% cost of living adjustment for state employees.

Black said the governor recognized Meadville School First Grade Teacher Emily Fluckey, who in the governor’s words, “is a great example of the majority of our educators who do it for the right reasons.” Two students from Blue Ribbon School Dewey Elementary of Chillicothe were also recognized: Mahlia Wahid, who wants to study business, and Decker Rardon, who wants to be an engineer.

Black reported the Missouri Senate Government Accountability Committee met for the first time this week. The committee held public testimony on a bill that would allow physical therapists with a doctorate of physical therapy or five years of clinical experience to evaluate and initiate treatment on a patient without a referral from a physician. Black thinks this measure would remove “unnecessary and burdensome regulations,” which he believes would save patients time and money. He said he has supported similar legislation in the past, and he looks forward to helping the bill get passed this year.

The Senate Appropriations Committee will start hearing the governor’s priorities next week. The Senate Agriculture, Food Production, and Outdoor Resources Committee will allow for public testimony on a bill Black sponsored that would prohibit foreign ownership of Missouri farmland after 2023.

Black added that Senate floor activity will increase in the coming weeks as bills are voted out of committee.

