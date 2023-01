WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

After a closed session on January 18th, the Gallatin R-5 Board of Education voted to extend Superintendent Doctor Justin Collins’s contract for another year. His contract now runs through June 30th, 2026. Staff salaries have not yet been discussed.

The board hired Jessica DeVaul as the fifth-grade girl’s basketball coach and Ryan Beenken as the fifth-grade boy’s basketball coach.

During the regular meeting, approval was given to Missouri School Boards Association policy and procedure updates.

