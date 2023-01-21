Camp Rainbow fundraiser set for February 4th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The annual chili and soup lunch fundraiser for Camp Rainbow will be held at the Chillicothe Elks Lodge next month.

The event will be held on February 4th from 11 am to 4 pm. Donations will be accepted for chili, a variety of soups, and cinnamon rolls. Those attending can eat in or take food to go.

The February 4th fundraiser will help provide funds to supplement Camp Rainbow’s groceries, nurse pay, and campground rental each summer.

The 501(c)(3) provides a summer camp experience for special needs individuals.

