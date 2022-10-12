Man from Hale arrested on five outstanding warrants

The highway patrol in Shelby County has arrested a resident of Hale who was allegedly wanted on warrants.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler Harper was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and held at the Macon County Jail.

Harper was arrested on five warrants issued in Livingston County, (three for felonies and two for misdemeanors) plus separate felony warrants from Linn and Morgan counties.

In Shelby County, Harper is accused of felony possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.

