Four youth, ranging in ages from 6 to 16, injured in crash east of Salisbury

Four young people from Salisbury were injured Tuesday afternoon when a car went off Chariton County Highway 24 and struck an embankment four miles east of Salisbury.

The youth, ranging in age from 6 to 16, were taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center. A 6-year-old girl was seriously injured. Moderate injuries were listed for a 7-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old boy.

A trooper said the 16-year-old was the driver of the car. The patrol does not release names of juveniles involved in traffic accidents.

All of the occupants were using seat belts.