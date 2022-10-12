Obituary & Services: Jan M. Fitzgerald

Obituaries October 12, 2022 KTTN News
Jan Fitzgerald Obit Photo
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Jan M. Fitzgerald, 67, Kansas City, MO, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, MO.

He was born on May 21, 1955, in Chicago, IL the son of Kenneth Leroy and Lois Emma (Goodwin) Fitzgerald.

In December of 1976, he married Cathie Bornhauser in Boonville, MO. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In addition to his wife Jan is survived by his sons, Jesse (Kellie) Fitzgerald, Kansas City, MO, and Patrick (Melissa) Fitzgerald, Columbia, MO; grandchildren, January, Ethan, and Natalie Fitzgerald with one on the way and a brother, Barry (Carol) Fitzgerald, Columbia, MO.

Graveside Celebration of Life and Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 17 in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. There is no scheduled visitation.

Post Views: 132
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.