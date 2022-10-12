Obituary & Services: Jan M. Fitzgerald

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Jan M. Fitzgerald, 67, Kansas City, MO, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, MO.

He was born on May 21, 1955, in Chicago, IL the son of Kenneth Leroy and Lois Emma (Goodwin) Fitzgerald.

In December of 1976, he married Cathie Bornhauser in Boonville, MO. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In addition to his wife Jan is survived by his sons, Jesse (Kellie) Fitzgerald, Kansas City, MO, and Patrick (Melissa) Fitzgerald, Columbia, MO; grandchildren, January, Ethan, and Natalie Fitzgerald with one on the way and a brother, Barry (Carol) Fitzgerald, Columbia, MO.

Graveside Celebration of Life and Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 17 in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. There is no scheduled visitation.