Ludlow woman who overdosed on meth charged with endangering the welfare of a child

A Ludlow woman has been charged with a felony after law enforcement responded to an individual possibly overdosing on narcotics in March.

Thirty-two-year-old Kayla Sue Bower has been charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk, first offense. An initial appearance in court is scheduled for May 26th.

A probable cause statement from Sergeant Dustin Woelfle of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says he and another deputy responded to eastbound Highway 36 near LIV 408 and found a child inside the vehicle, who was identified as Bower’s son. Bower reportedly claimed she consumed methamphetamine mixed with a Red Bull energy drink. An ambulance transported her to Hedrick Medical Center.

The probable cause statement notes Bower has a suspended driving status through the State of Missouri.

