Mercer County Sheriff’s Department arrests Trenton man after serving search warrant

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office reports a Trenton resident known to be violent and dangerous was taken into custody without incident on April 14th after serving a search warrant.

Kenneth Leon Talley was wanted on an active warrant from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Talley faces felony charges in Grundy County stemming from March of stealing–$750 or more, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia—amphetamine or methamphetamine. Bond is $20,000 cash only.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office reports the Highway Patrol and Grundy County Sheriff’s Office assisted with serving the warrant for Talley. The Mercer County Ambulance was standing by as well as in case a medical emergency had arisen.

Investigation continues, and additional charges may be pending.

