The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton will begin its “Tales and Tails” Summer Reading next month. The free program will kick off on May 15th.

Verna Houck with the Children’s Department says the program will be online on Reading Square like last year. Paperwork will also be available at the library.

Points will be given to participants ages one to 18 years old.

Houck says the library plans to have two activities each month of the summer. She hopes they can be held outside if the weather permits.

There will also be an adult summer reading program with other prizes. Patrons are able to sign up for the programs at the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library, which will be ongoing throughout the summer.

More information on the programs may be obtained on the library’s Facebook page.

