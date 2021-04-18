Audio: University of Missouri Extension to host a free “Annie’s Project” course

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The University of Missouri Extension will host a free Annie’s Project course for Northwest Missouri women who would like to become better business partners in their agriculture enterprise. The 18-hour discussion-based workshop will be held June 1st through 15th.

The course will consist of three in-person sessions, two Zoom sessions, and one in-person farm tour. Chillicothe is one location for the in-person sessions.

County Engagement Specialist in Agriculture and Environment Carlee Quinn says the workshop will bring together women to learn from experts.

The class is designed for farm women, but it is open to anyone.

A complete schedule and registration can be found on the University of Missouri Extension website or by calling 660-288-3239.

Contact Quinn for more information at the Caldwell County Extension Office at 816-586-1010 or Grundy County Extension Office at 660-357-6582.

