Livingston County Sheriff reports on incidents and arrests

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has released information on recent incidents and arrests.

Twenty-two-year-old Logan Lee Haughton of Chillicothe was arrested on April 26th after a deputy stopped him for driving a motorcycle dangerously on eastbound Highway 36 in eastern Caldwell County. The deputy stopped the driver for allegedly going 99 miles per hour in a 65 zone.

The deputy reportedly discovered Haughton did not have a valid motorcycle license, and he was arrested on that allegation. He was processed at the Law Enforcement Center and released on a summons.

Deputy Sheriff/School Resource Officer Mike Lewis April 27th investigated an incident at the Chillicothe High School in which a juvenile student was found to be in possession of intoxicating beverages. The student was said to be consuming one of the containers at school.

The items were seized. A parent or parents and a juvenile officer were notified, and Cox notes school administration was taking proper action.

The sheriff’s office responded to the Wheeling area on April 28th on a call of an alleged disturbance between two juveniles. A deputy learned one juvenile was reportedly driving fast, and it was scaring the other juvenile who was in the vehicle.

The deputy spoke with those involved and one or more parents. A report is being submitted to the juvenile office.

A deputy arrested 24-year-old Teresita Marie Killmade of Orlando, Florida after a vehicle stop on U. S. 36 west of Wheeling on April 29th. She was allegedly going 90 miles per hour in a 65 zone.

Killmade was arrested for alleged speeding and driving while suspended. She was then processed at the Law Enforcement Center and released on a summons.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has assigned special traffic safety enforcement overtime projects for deputies recently with grant funds. Cox explains the grants are specific for hazardous moving violations enforcement and/or impaired driving. The overtime money is reimbursed to the county from the grant funds.

The sheriff’s office’s primary goal is to reduce accidents, injuries, and deaths while educating individuals about safer driving.

Numerous citations were issued during the traffic safety enforcement from April 25th through May 3rd.

One Chillicothe driver was cited on May 2nd for going 98 miles per hour in a 55 zone on Highway 190 at LIV 233. A report was submitted to the juvenile office because the driver was said to be 16 years old. There were other juveniles reportedly in the vehicle. Parents were notified while at the scene, and some arrived to pick up their child or children.

A deputy working courthouse security on May 2nd notified dispatch of a need for assistance. A man in the courthouse was allegedly creating a disturbance and said he would kill people if he did not get arrested.

The Chillicothe Police Department was first on the scene and took the man into custody. Additional services were provided.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has responded to many calls around the county of livestock being out and on or near roads.

Other Arrests:

April 25 at 6:04 p.m. LCSO served Livingston County arrest warrant 23LV-CR00185 on Matthew James Lowe, 41, St. Joseph for alleged class A misdemeanor Violation of a Protection Order. Mr. Lowe was processed at the Law Enforcement Center and released on bond.

April 26 LCSO arrested Gerald Joseph Ratcliffe, 31, Dawn on Grundy County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on class B misdemeanor Excessive Speed (20-25 over limit) and Failure to appear on a second warrant for allegedly operating a motor vehicle without auto insurance. Ratcliffe posted bond and was released with a new court date.

April 27 at 4:23 p.m. LCSO arrested Austin Glen Wedlock, 23, Chula after he surrendered at the LEC on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on original class D misdemeanor No Valid Driver’s License. Mr. Wedlock posted the $200 bond and was released with a new court date.

April 28 LCSO extradited Dawn K. Teal, 49, Chillicothe, from the Randolph County Sheriff on Livingston County arrest warrant 23LV-CR00130 for alleged class E felony Resisting Arrest/Detention/Stop by Fleeing-Creating a Substantial Risk of Serious Injury/Death to Any Person. Ms. Teal was transferred to the Harrison County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

April 30 at 12:55 a.m. a deputy was assisting Chillicothe PD on an assault investigation when the deputy located a witness with an outstanding warrant. Marty Kropf, 33, Sedalia, was arrested on Cooper County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on Non-Moving Traffic Offense. Mr. Kropf was unable to post the $169 bond and was transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending extradition.

Citations:

April 25 at 11:40 a.m. a Missouri driver was cited for 76 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at LIV 231.

April 27 at 2:40 p.m. an Oklahoma driver was cited for 90 in a 65 on U.S. 36 near Utica.

April 27 at 3:30 p.m. a Springfield driver was cited for Failing to Register Motor Vehicle with DOR.

April 27 at 5:45 p.m. a Mexico MO driver was cited for 76 in a 65 on U.S. 36 near Utica.

April 27 at 6:45 p.m. a Foristell MO driver was cited for 80 in a 65 on U.S. 36 and LIV 251.

April 27 at 11:50 p.m. a Kansas driver was cited for 90 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Mooresville Junction.

April 28 at 1:20 p.m. a Nebraska driver was cited for 75 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Wheeling Junction.

April 28 at 2:30 p.m. a Nebraska driver was cited for 83 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at LIV 235.

April 28 at 6:16 p.m. a Marceline driver was cited for 80 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Utica Junction.

April 28 at 6:50 p.m. a Kansas City driver was cited for 83 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Mooresville.

April 29 at 2:05 p.m. an Ohio driver was cited for 90 in a 65 on U.S. 36 near Wheeling Junction.

April 29 at 3:30 p.m. a Texas driver was cited for 81 in a 65 on U.S. 36 near Wheeling.

April 29 at 7:00 p.m. a Chillicothe driver was cited for 85 in a 65 on U.S. 36 near the Grand River.

April 30 at 9:50 a.m. an Illinois driver was cited for 82 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Wheeling Junction.

April 30 at 10:20 a.m. an Illinois driver was cited for 85 in a 65 on U.S. 36 and Coon Creek.

May 01 at 4:00 p.m. an Arkansas driver was cited for 85 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Utica.

May 01 at 7:45 p.m. a Marceline driver was cited for 80 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Wheeling.

May 02 at 5:30 p.m. a St. Charles driver was cited for 84 in a 65 on U.S. 36 near Mooresville.

May 02 at 5:40 p.m. a Michigan driver was cited for 83 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek.

May 02 at 6:40 p.m. an Oklahoma driver was cited for 90 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at U.S. 65.

May 02 at 9:00 p.m. a Chillicothe driver was cited for 98 in a 55 on Highway 190 at LIV 233. Citation issued and report submitted to the juvenile office as the driver was 16. As there were multiple juveniles in the vehicle, parent(s) were notified while at the scene and some arrived to pickup their child(ren).

May 02 at 10:30 p.m. a Chillicothe driver was cited for No Auto Insurance on a stop at Washington and 2nd Streets.

May 03 at 1:20 p.m. a Texas driver was cited for 81 in a 65 on U.S. 36 near Utica.

