Man from Des Moines injured in crash on Highway 63

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Des Moines, Iowa man sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove was struck by a pickup truck in Greentop on Thursday afternoon, May 4th.

Emergency medical services took 44-year-old John Steuterman to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. No injuries were reported for the pickup driver, 20-year-old Nathaniel Swarey of Cincinnati, Iowa.

The vehicles traveled north on Highway 63 before the truck hit the SUV in the rear. That caused the SUV to run off the left side of the road.

The pickup was totaled, and the SUV had moderate damage. Both drivers wore seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department.

Related