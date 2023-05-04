Daviess County Health Department to hold vaccination clinic in Jamesport

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Daviess County Health Department will hold a vaccination clinic in Jamesport.

Walk-ins will be welcome at RDK Wellness and IV Hydration on May 17th from 1 to 3 pm. Children’s vaccines will be available as well as some adult vaccines, including tetanus. It is recommended someone receive a tetanus vaccination every 10 years after the initial series.

The Daviess County Health Department can check to see if residents are up to date on their vaccines. Contact the health department at 660-663-2414.

