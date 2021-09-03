Livingston County Sheriff reports on incidents and arrests

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox has released information on recent incidents involving the sheriff’s office.

Cox reports the sheriff’s office assisted a conservation agent at the Grand River Access in Chillicothe on August 28th. A Polo man allegedly attempted to flee from officers, and investigation led to the arrest of that man. Online court information shows 46-year-old Jason Marc Grandstaff has been charged with the felonies of unlawful possession of a firearm as a dangerous felon and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing. His bond was initially set at $7,500 cash only but was amended to own recognizance posting allowed. Cox reports Grandstaff was released on bond on August 30th.

A report of domestic violence and property damage on Old Highway 190 on August 29th led to the arrest of a Hamilton man. Cox reports Daviess County authorities located and arrested the suspect, 38-year-old Ryan Patrick Arnold. Online court information shows he has been charged with misdemeanor second-degree property damage. His bond was set at $1,000 cash only, no surety. Cox notes Arnold was released on bond on August 31st.

The sheriff says the victim was visiting a friend when an ex-boyfriend reportedly showed up and requested she leave with him. The suspect allegedly physically assaulted the woman. Cox says the man then left the home and allegedly sliced the tires on the victim’s vehicle before fleeing. Investigation continues.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office also located a felony fugitive on September 2nd while in Wheeling on a criminal and fugitive investigation. Cox reports 33-year-old Brandon Scott Simpson was arrested on a Livingston County warrant for alleged violation of bond conditions on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $20,000.

Cox says the suspect bailed from a vehicle knowing the sheriff’s office was about to arrest him, fled into a home, and slammed the door on the deputy who was following. Entry was made before Simpson was taken into custody.

Simpson is on parole with Missouri for a prior possession of methamphetamine conviction. Additional charges are being sought.

