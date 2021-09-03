Trenton High School announces candidates for Homecoming

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Homecoming candidates have been announced for Trenton High School.

Seniors Lilly Berti, Jenna Reeter, Jillian Simpson, Trager Leeper, Tayler Morton, and Kaden Owen. Attendants are freshmen Kenzie Lynch and Walter (Remi) Olmstead, sophomores Morgan Foster and Gabe Stark, juniors Maurissa Bonta and Sam Gibson.

THS Homecoming Week is September 13th through 17th. A pep rally will be held on September 15th at 6 p.m., and a bonfire will follow. The high school will be dismissed early September 17th at 1:07, and a parade will be at 2 o’clock. The varsity football team will play Putnam County at 7 o’clock that night, and a dance will go from 9 o’clock to 11:30.

Related