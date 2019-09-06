Livingston County residents to receive notice of potential Jury Duty

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office sent 450 notices to the post office on Thursday for Livingston County residents for potential jury duty service.

The notices show they are from Livingston County Circuit Clerk Jane Gann and include a form to complete and return to the Circuit Clerk’s Office promptly. The potential jury duty service runs from October 14th to February 9, 2020.

Missouri law requires the circuit clerk to provide the names and addresses to the sheriff, and the sheriff is responsible for the costs and delivery the jury duty notices. Questions and concerns should be directed to Circuit Clerk Jane Gann at 660-646-8000 extension 305.

