Increase in traffic expected for Mizzou games starting this weekend

Traffic is expected to be heavier around Columbia this weekend as football fans converge on Memorial Stadium for the home opener of the Missouri Tiger football season.

A large crowd is possible for the 11 a.m. kickoff on Saturday, meaning heavy volumes of traffic are likely through the day. The Missouri Department of Transportation will have staff on hand to handle emergency maintenance situations or to help the Missouri State Highway Patrol with traffic control if needed.

Motorists utilizing U.S. Route 63 to get to Columbia are advised of possible delays in traffic due to bridge rehabilitation projects taking place in the northbound lanes between Jefferson City and Columbia. In addition, a pavement repair project is underway in the northbound and southbound lanes between Columbia and the Boone/Randolph county line. Both projects will see one lane closed in the work area through the fall months.

In addition, motorists coming to Columbia from the Kansas City area are reminded that MoDOT will have Interstate 70 COMPLETELY CLOSED in both directions between I-435 and I-470/Route 291 beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, until approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9. Motorists should follow the posted detours and add plenty of time for travel. The closure will facilitate removal of bridges at the I-435/I-70 interchange as a part of its reconstruction, and will also enable MoDOT crews to complete a number of varied maintenance projects within the closed section.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 4 Shares