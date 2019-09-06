Jordan Jones joins Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic

Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Princeton is pleased to welcome physician assistant, Jordan Jones, PA-C, to the medical team. Jones will begin treating patients in early September.

Prior to joining the Mercer County Clinic, Jones earned her master’s degree in Medical Science – Physician Assistant from the University of Missouri – Kansas City. Since 2017, she has treated inpatients within the Hospitalist Program at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe and Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

“I’m truly excited for the opportunity to join Saint Luke’s Mercer Country Clinic,” Jones said. “I grew up in Hamilton, MO, which allowed me to get a first-hand experience of the importance of having quality health care readily available in rural areas. Practicing rural health care has always been my dream. I look forward to getting to know my patients and helping them achieve their health goals.”

Jones and her husband, Zane, who is a farmer, have one son, Jack, and an Australian Shepherd, Rory. In her spare time, she enjoys running, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.

Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic is located at 400 N Fullerton in Princeton. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 660-748-4040.

