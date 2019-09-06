The Trenton Police Department has received several complaints about telephone calls involving their Social Security Number being suspended.

The suspended Social Security number scam typically begins with a telephone phone call or a robocall. Scammers will often spoof the Social Security Administration number. This makes the caller ID show a call that looks like it is from the Social Security Office. When you answer, a scammer will say your Social Security Number has been suspended.

The scammer may sound professional and will usually explain the number has been suspended because you committed a crime. Scammers may also say you need to pay a fine to end the court action and recover your Social Security Number.

Ultimately, the scammer’s goal is to get your personal information. In addition to your Social Security Number, this could include your date of birth, bank account number, and home address. The scammer will typically want a payment from you to reactivate your Social Security Number.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 5 Shares