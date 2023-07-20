Livingston County Library to host fun and educational bubble event at Simpson Park

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

KC Bubble Parties is set to spread joy and wonder with their upcoming Bubble Party at Simpson Park. The event, co-hosted by the Livingston County Library and the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library, promises an afternoon filled with interactive bubble-making magic and educational fun for all ages.

As experts in crafting one-of-a-kind atmospheres using an array of diverse bubble shapes, sizes, and types, KC Bubble Parties has perfected the art of bringing joy to people of all ages. From toddlers to adults, everyone can’t help but marvel at the beauty of their bubble displays.

At the Bubble Party, scheduled for Thursday, July 27, families are invited to gather at Simpson Park from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM for an unforgettable experience. The event will be open to all ages, making it a perfect outing for families looking for some quality bonding time.

KC Bubble Parties has included educational elements in their interactive bubble-making. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn fascinating facts about bubbles, such as why they take on a round shape and how they behave in the unique environment of outer space.

“We are thrilled to partner with KC Bubble Parties for this exciting event,” said [Name], the event coordinator from Livingston County Library. “It’s a fantastic way to combine fun and education, keeping our community engaged and curious.”

The Bubble Party also aligns with the summer reading program at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library. All youth summer reading participants are encouraged to bring their completed summer paperwork to the park, where they can enjoy the festivities while submitting their final documentation.

Whether you are a curious toddler, an enthusiastic teenager, or a young-at-heart adult, the Bubble Party promises to be a delightful experience for all. So, mark your calendars for Thursday, July 27, and head to Simpson Park between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to join the fun-filled event hosted by KC Bubble Parties and Livingston County Library.

