Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Jamesport Farmers & Makers Market is now in full swing at Jamesport Park. Operating every Saturday beginning at 8:00 a.m., the market offers a variety of fresh produce, baked goods, handmade items, and more.

Vendors can set up a table at no cost, and the fee for each person is just $1.00.

For those interested in joining or with inquiries, contact Carolyn at 359-1385 or Shirley at 816-260-3096.

Related