Extreme drought creeps into the Green Hills Region

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Extreme drought has spread into the Green Hills in the last week. However, drought conditions in the state, as a whole, have improved. According to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor map, released on the morning of July 20th and based on conditions as of the morning of July 18th:

There is now extreme drought in southeast Sullivan County and northeast Linn County. The rest of the Green Hills region has remained relatively stable, with severe drought conditions covering the rest of Sullivan and Linn counties. Severe drought also extends to all of Livingston County, most of Putnam and Grundy counties, about two-thirds of Harrison County, the eastern half of Daviess County, and eastern Caldwell County. Abnormally dry conditions persist in northwest Harrison County, while the rest of the Green Hills area is experiencing moderate drought.

Severe drought has expanded in Northeast and Central Missouri. However, severe drought has lessened in Eastern Missouri, being replaced with moderate drought. Additionally, exceptional drought in Central Missouri has lessened to severe drought. Some areas that experienced severe drought in Eastern and Southern Missouri last week now have moderate drought conditions. Similarly, certain regions in Eastern and Southern Missouri that were previously under moderate drought are now facing abnormally dry conditions. Furthermore, part of Southern Missouri has transitioned from being abnormally dry to being free of any abnormally dry or drought conditions.

Abnormally dry conditions or some degree of drought cover 95.34% of the state, which is a 4.42% decrease from last week.

As of the morning of July 20th, Trenton was 6.51 inches below the average rainfall year to date. For the week ending on the morning of July 18th, there was a recorded rainfall of 0.65 inches in Trenton.

Related