Livingston County Health Center to offer blood draw clinics in June

The Livingston County Health Center of Chillicothe will offer private appointments for adult blood draws in June, following social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Livingston County residents can schedule appointments for June 1st, 10th, and 24th.

A requisition will be required before blood can be drawn. Instructions will be given to patients after calling to schedule an appointment regarding social distancing measures being taken. Appointments will be spaced to allow for keeping clients distanced, and private rooms will be used.

Clients will be required to answer health-related questions, have their temperatures taken, and wear masks during the blood draw. Masks are available at the health center.

Call the Livingston County Health Center to schedule a blood draw appointment for June at 646-5506.

