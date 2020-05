The Trenton Police Department reports 44 total nuisance incidents have been filed so far In 2020.

A nuisance summary shows the biggest number of violations involves grass and weeds with 17. There are 11 involving trash and debris and eight each for unregistered vehicles and open storage of a disabled vehicle.

The summary indicates 15 nuisance incidents are active, 25 have been cleared, and four have been prosecuted. Twenty-four nuisance-related cases are on the court docket.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares