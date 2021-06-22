Livingston County Health Center reports three new COVID-19-related deaths; Linn County reports 12 new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center reports three new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 64. Nine cases have been added since June 21st, making a total of 1,963. Fifty-one cases are active.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Linn County has increased by 12 since June 16th to 1,663. The number of active cases dropped by 20 to 73. Of the active cases, 24 involve residents between the ages of 20 and 39, and 22 involve those 40 to 59. There are 18 cases among residents at least 60 years old and nine for those 19 and younger. Forty-four of the active cases are female, and 29 are male.

There are 14 COVID-19-related hospitalizations for Linn County and 35 deaths.

