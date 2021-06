Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education will hold a special meeting to approve the remaining bills for the fiscal year and the 2021-2022 budget.

The meeting will be held at the library on Wednesday, June 30 at 6 o’clock in the evening.

Other items on the agenda include capital projects, a transfer of funds, real estate, and COVID-19 planning. An executive session is also listed for the Tri-County Board of Education meeting on June 30th to discuss personnel.

