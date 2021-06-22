Macon man charged in Linn County with 118 counts of child molestation, sodomy and rape

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Macon man has been charged in Linn County with 118 felony counts related to child sex crimes.

Fifty-four-year-old Kenneth Harper’s charges include multiple counts of child molestation, statutory sodomy, and statutory rape, stemming from 1996 to 2010. An arraignment is scheduled for June 23rd.

The court ordered that the probable cause statement be kept confidential to protect the victims’ rights. An amended complaint indicates the alleged abuse of one victim occurred when he or she was five years old. The alleged abuse of another victim started when that person was five and continued until he or she was 15.

