Missouri State Highway Patrol announces results of school bus inspection program

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announces the results of the Driver and Vehicle Safety Division’s 2021 annual school bus inspection program.

Missouri’s 2021 school bus inspection results are as follows:

School buses rated as “approved” upon initial inspection: 10,807

School buses rated as “defective” upon initial inspection: 822

School buses rated as “out-of-service” upon initial inspection: 264

Those buses found defective require repair within 10 days. Buses placed out-of-service require correction of the component(s) prior to further usage.

A total of 277 Missouri school districts earned the Patrol’s Total Fleet Excellence award in 2021. During the 2021-2022 school year, 5,738 buses in these award-winning fleets are eligible to display the Patrol’s Total Fleet Excellence sticker in the lower corner of the first window on the passenger entry side of the bus.

“Through the unified effort of Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel and pupil transportation professionals across the state, a successful inspection of 11,893 school buses occurred in accordance with state statutes,” said Colonel Olson. “The Patrol, school districts, and private pupil transportation companies share a common goal of keeping our schoolchildren safe while they travel on school buses.”

Missouri school bus inspection results are a matter of public record. Individual school district results for 2021 are available at this link.

School bus inspection criteria, including Missouri State Highway Patrol out-of-service criteria, are available at this link.

