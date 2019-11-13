Livingston County Health Center offering Adult Wellness Blood Draw Clinic

Livingston County Health Center is offering it’s Adult Wellness Blood Draw Clinic Wednesday, November 20th from 7 to 10 a.m. at their office, located at 800 Adam Drive. This clinic is one week earlier than the usual last Friday of odd months, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Health Center first began offering preventive adult blood draw clinics ten years ago as an effort to encourage adults to get recommended preventive screenings conveniently and at an affordable charge. It is the aim of public health to promote health and prevent disease-this service encourages our residents to take charge of their own health before problems arise.

Several basic blood tests are available for those 18 and older at the Adult Wellness Clinic, including the CBC/Chem Profile, the most comprehensive blood test offered, measuring 35 different blood parameters that can have a powerful impact on the state of your health, including complete blood panel, cholesterol profile including lipids, thyroid function and more for a cost of $15; a PSA prostate cancer marker for $10; the Hemoglobin A1C, a test that gives diabetics a picture of average blood glucose control for the past 2 to 3 months, for $10; a $20 Thyroid Panel includes a TSH, T3, T4, and T4 free; Vitamin B12 Deficiency for $15; or Vitamin D Deficiency for a cost of $15.

To achieve the most accurate results, it’s best to not eat or drink anything except water after midnight the day before a blood test. A light snack will be available at the clinic, as well as water. If you know you are a challenging draw, it might help to drink water when you get up in the morning and until your blood is drawn.

If you have a condition that requires regular blood testing, don’t miss this opportunity! Invest a little time in your health to keep yourself in good running condition so you can live a longer, healthier life. For more information about Adult Blood Draws, call 646-5506.

