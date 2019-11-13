Chillicothe School Resource Officer completes “A.L.I.C.E.” Training

Chillicothe School Resource Officer Eric Menconi completed a two-day instructors training program with the ALICE Training Institute last week.

ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate.

The Chillicothe Police Department explains “the program is dedicated to promoting strategies to improve the chances of survival during a violent critical incident, such as an active shooter.”

The department notes that with the certification, Menconi will be able to help with training school staff, students, and public safety personnel on how to respond during an incident. The Chillicothe R-2 School District employs Menconi, and the Chillicothe Police Department commissions him.

The ALICE program was introduced to the Chillicothe School District in 2007 by School Resource Officer Mike Lewis, who has conducted yearly training with students and educators.

