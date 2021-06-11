Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe offering reflective address signs

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe provides reflective numeric address signs for rural locations. Sheriff Steve Cox says these signs help paramedics or law enforcement responding to an emergency.

A mailbox sign and mount are $15, a sign and mount for a post are $20, and a six-foot post is $15.

Cox notes that since the signs only show the numeric portion of an address, residents from outside of Livingston County could also get one from the health center.

A link to a sign order form is available on the Livingston County Health Center’s website or the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page and website. Signs can also be ordered by calling the health center at 660-646-5506.

Related