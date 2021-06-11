Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday, June 10, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Jail sentences were ordered for several defendants during Thursday’s session of Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

A Trenton resident, Joshua D. Phillips, pleaded guilty to felony domestic assault in the first degree, causing serious physical injury to another person. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor stealing. Both charges stem from an incident in December of 2019. Circuit Court Judge Thomas Alley sentenced Phillips to 15 years with the Department of Corrections. The judge then suspended the execution of the prison term and placed Phillips on five years probation. Special conditions include Phillips entering and successfully completing an action program and not reside or be alone with the victim. For the stealing case, Phillips was sentenced to six months in the county jail with credit given for time served.

Shiane Marie Eason of Trenton pleaded guilty to felony domestic assault in the third degree from a May 16th incident. She was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections. In another court case, Ms. Eason also received a four-year prison sentence when her probation was revoked. That charge from September of 2017 was for resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. Judge Alley suspended the execution of the two concurrent prison sentences and placed Eason on five years probation. She also was ordered to successfully complete a Preferred Family program.

A resident of Trenton, Lori Pennington, pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated, persistent offender, and to misdemeanor driving while her license was revoked or suspended- both from April 13th. Pennington was sentenced to serve a four-year term with the Department of Corrections on the DWI charge. A seven-day sentence was given for the driver’s license violation, with credit given for time served. Execution of the prison sentence was stayed by Judge Alley, and Pennington was placed on five years probation. She’s to successfully complete a 30-day treatment program with Preferred Family.

Trenton resident Cole Wright pleaded guilty to five counts and had three others dismissed. In court, Wright admitted to driving while his license was revoked or suspended, as well as resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of following too closely, a second or subsequent offense of no proof of vehicle insurance, and failure to halt for a stop sign. All are from May 4th. Judge Alley ordered a Department of Corrections sentence of four years on both felony counts with terms to be served concurrently. Execution of the prison time was suspended, and Wright was placed on five years probation. For the misdemeanors, ten days in the county jail were ordered for each count, with those days to be served concurrently.

Victor Tunnell of Trenton saw his probation revoked yesterday, and he received a Department of Corrections sentence of four years. Judge Alley suspended execution of the prison term and placed Tunnell on five years probation. Tunnell’s original charge was non-support. The court ordered Tunnel to pay $200 monthly toward support, with total arrears listed at $8,466.

Kansas City resident Ayrik Armand Redden admitted to a violation of his probation. Probation was revoked by the court, and Redden was sentenced to three years on each of two drug-related counts from February of 2019. Execution of the prison terms was suspended, and Redden was placed on five years probation. Special conditions imposed by the court include restitution payment of $5,140.

Also, admitting to probation violation was Joseph Abram Kincaid of Trenton. Probation was revoked; a stay was set aside, and the court ordered Kincaid to serve a previously imposed prison sentence of three years. Kincaid was charged with a felony of tampering with a motor vehicle in November of 2014.

A Bethany resident Keith Edward Larson changed his plea to guilty on a Grundy County charge of felony stealing of a motor vehicle stemming from November 2020. Reports then indicated a car was appropriated from 9th Street Auto. Larson received a sentence of three years with the department of corrections.

Trenton resident Timothy Alan Nguyen admitted probation violations. While his probation continues, the judge ordered Nguyen to serve 30 days shock incarceration and 120 days with GPS monitoring. He has two drug-related counts from last October in Grundy County.

Spickard resident John Ervin Peterson did not appear in circuit court for a probation violation hearing. Online information shows his posted bond would be revoked with those funds applied to the court and restitution. Online information shows he had a bond of $10,000 as of April (this year). When Peterson missed his court date, a capias warrant was issued, and bond was re-set at $50,000.

The statutory rape case from last November has been continued at the request of Michael Wilson, a former Trenton policeman. The circuit court re-set the case for the August 12th docket. Online information indicates it’s the third continuance since Wilson entered a not guilty plea in February.

Two hearings also were held involved rural churches. Requests for name change were approved by the court for Dockery Chapel and Grundy Center Churches, which are dropping the United Methodist part of the name. Online docket information describes the court as “granting relief per decree.”

Related