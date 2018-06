The Livingston County Ambulance District Board approved two purchases at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The board approved the purchase of a Transit Osage ambulance for $104,095 as well as approving the purchase of a Zoll cardiac monitor for $32,201.20. The board approved the annual payment to the city of Chillicothe for $223,715.60.

The board discussed district banking and investments and decided to prepare bid specifications and send them to bid.

The board plans to review bids August 22nd.

