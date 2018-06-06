Gooseberry Festival scheduled to begin June 14 in Trenton

A variety of activities will be held as part of the Gooseberry Festival in Trenton June 14th through 17th.

The activities will begin Thursday and Friday, June 14th and 15th, with a tennis tournament. The majority of the activities will be held Saturday, June 16.

Activities Saturday day include a 5K/10K run walk, the Gooseberry Open Frisbee Golf Tournament, a cooking contest, an art show, an atlatl throw and archery tournament, a quilt show, a scavenger hunt at The Garden, a horseshoe pitching contest, an auction at the Rock Barn, a crappie and bass tournament, the Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra concert, the Green Hills Circuit Horse Show, and the Mean Bean Bag Toss Tournament.

There will also be vendors at the Rock Barn Saturday with crafts, food, and novelties.

Soccer games will be played Sunday, June 17 and the Grundy County Museum will be open for visitors to view the Hometown Teams Smithsonian and local exhibits that Saturday and Sunday from 1:30 to 4:30 each afternoon.

