Investigation in Livingston County results in arrest and seizure of evidence

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports charges are pending on multiple individuals following an investigation that began last week, which resulted in the discovery of a fugitive and the seizure of alleged drugs.

The sheriff’s office requested assistance from the Chillicothe Police Department in the investigation on Clay Street in Chillicothe. Officers subsequently arrested 41-year-old Shawn Heaton on a probation and parole absconder warrant. Heaton is on probation and parole for felony unlawful use of a weapon and kidnapping facilitating a felony. Heaton was transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail on the no bond allowed warrant.

Cox reports additional investigation resulted in the search of the home and property where methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized. Another person at the residence was also on probation and parole and has since been in trouble with his probation and parole officer for suspected drug use. Two more individuals were identified at the home, and the Highway Patrol sent an officer with his K9 to the home as K9 Officer Zaki was unavailable at the time.

The additional search resulted in more evidence being seized and secured, pending identification and weight by the Highway Patrol Crime Lab. The sheriff’s office returned to the home to conduct an additional follow-up investigation and secured additional evidence and information on the alleged felony drug crimes.

The sheriff’s office requested a mental health review and assistance with possible drug treatment and counseling for the individuals at the home.

Names of additional individuals in the case were not released.

Like this: Like Loading...