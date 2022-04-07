Landes Oil in Jamesport to receive funding to increase availability of biodiesel

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

An area business will receive funds from the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority to increase the availability of biodiesel blends B6 or higher.

Landes Oil Incorporated of Jamesport will receive $95,464.87 for the installation of an above-ground biodiesel storage tank and blending controller equipment to allow for sales of higher biodiesel blends.

The Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority announced it has invested more than $2 million in projects that increase the distribution and use of higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel in the state. Expenses incurred during the construction, installation, upgrade, or retrofit of fuel dispensers or pumps, storage tanks, and other infrastructure in Missouri qualified for partial funding.

A portion of the projects received funds from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development’s Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program and matching funds from the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council or Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council.

Funding for biofuel infrastructure is provided by contributions made to the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority through the purchase of tax credits and through funds made available by the Missouri General Assembly.

