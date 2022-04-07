Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrest of Michigan woman

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Jackson, Michigan woman has been charged in Caldwell County after her arrest by the Highway Patrol Thursday morning, April 7th.

Online court information shows 36-year-old Jessica Lynn Meade has been charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, one count of felony receiving stolen property, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon involving possessing a weapon and a felony controlled substance. She also has been charged with the misdemeanors of exceeding the posted speed limit and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Patrol transported Meade to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Related